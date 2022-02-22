Randy Jackson joins Teen Star SB judges

COURTESY PHOTO

Randy Jackson of “American Idol” fame will serve as a judge Sunday at Teen Star Santa Barbara.

The 13th annual singing contest’s Teen Showcase Finale will take place at 6 p.m. at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara.

“This is incredibly exciting for Teen Stars to have Randy Jackson return as one of our 2022 celebrity judges!” Teen Star Executive Producer Joe Lambert said in a news release. “Mr. Jackson has recorded, produced, or toured with some of the most celebrated artists and bands, ranging from Journey, Aretha Franklin, Bob Dylan, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, to Bruce Springsteen. It is a privilege to have Randy guest-judge the annual Teen Star singing competition.

“Randy has a unique ability to identify and cultivate talent, and he has helped pave the way for so many talented musicians. We are incredibly grateful to have so many amazing volunteers, including Mr. Jackson, who have helped make Teen Star so successful,” Mr. Lambert said.

Mr. Jackson is currently the band leader for the Fox remake of “Name That Tune.” In 1986-87, he served as the bass player with Journey. He rejoined the band in that role in 2020.

To purchase tickets for Saturday’s Showcase Finale, call The Granada at 805-899-2222 or go to ticketing.granadasb.org.

