Randy Rowse to become mayor Tuesday

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS

Mayor-elect Randy Rowse, seen here on election night, will start his term Tuesday.

SANTA BARBARA — Mayor Randy Rowse and the re-elected Santa Barbara City Council members will be sworn in during a ceremony at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The ceremony will take place in-person on the front steps of City Hall and online at santabarbaraca-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BHXU9bk1SWq0ntGHplRq0Q.

Mr. Rowse was elected mayor in November. At that time, Meagan Harmon was re-elected to her council seat representing District 6. Kristen Snedden was re-elected to the District 4 seat. And after running unopposed, Eric Friedman will continue to represent District 5.

Tuesday’s meeting will be called to order by outgoing Mayor Cathy Murillo. Following the swearing in of the new mayor and council members, Mayor Murillo will be presented with a plaque, according to a news release.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Mayor Rowse will announce the adjournment to Council Chambers for the remainder of the meeting. The public is invited to participate virtually.

— Katherine Zehnder