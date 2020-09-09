Rangers stop Angels’ five-game winning streak

Lance Lynn turned in a solid performance on the mound and Elvis Andrus homered to lead the Texas Rangers to a 7-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas.

The win snapped the Rangers six-game losing streak, and brought an end to the Angels season-best five-game winning streak. Lynn, who made his major-league leading 10th start of the season, allowed one run on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks in seven innings to earn the win. It was an about-face performance for the husky right-hander, who had allowed nine earned runs in his previous two starts. Lynn improved to 5-2 with the victory.

Andrew Heaney started for the Angels and suffered the loss after allowing five runs, three earned, in five innings. Heaney had won hisd previous two starts and had pitched 10 consecutive scoreless innings before Andrus put the Rangers ahead to stay with a solo home run in the second inning.

Heaney has had little success this season at the Rangers’ new ballpark. The lefty allowed five runs in 3 ⅔ innings on August 9.

— Gerry Fall