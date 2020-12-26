Raoufi named LVMC Physician of the Year

COURTESY PHOTO

LOMPOC — Dr. Rahim Raoufi has been named the 2020 Physician of the Year at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

Employees cast votes for the physician whom they believe exemplifies the health district’s values and maintains the trust of the community, patients and residents.

The votes are also directed toward a physician who strives continuously to improve services and who works as a team member with hospital staff.

“I really appreciate it,” Dr. Raoufi, a gastroenterologist, said in a news release. “I have to say I really like working here. I have a great team. Without my team, I wouldn’t be successful.”

In their nomination forms, staff praised Dr. Raoufi for his compassion, dedication and skill. He was recognized for being a patient advocate and for his tireless work ethic.

“This doctor is fantastic with patients as well as staff,” noted one nomination. “He is always upbeat and positive with all he comes in contact with. He also never forgets a face.”

Another nomination said he was worthy because he “epitomizes the LVMC mission. He provides safe and high-quality services to our community … His main focus is the patient. He doesn’t hesitate to refer them on to a specialist if needed. He deserves the honor and recognition.”

LVMC Chief Executive Officer Steve Popkin called the award “very well deserved.” He read a handful of the almost 50 nomination comments, which were presented in a scroll to Dr. Raoufi.

Dr. Raoufi is a graduate of Shiraz University of Medical Sciences in Iran. After finishing his family practice residency at East Tennessee State University, he entered the internal medicine residency program at UC San Francisco at Fresno. He began his practice in Lompoc in 2012. He is married and the father of two children.

Previous Physicians of the Year include Dr. Cedric Kwon, 2019; Dr. Rollin Bailey, 2018; Dr. Tomas Machin, 2017; Dr. Cindy Blifeld, 2016, and Dr. Randall Michel, 2015.

— Dave Mason