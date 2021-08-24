RAPHAEL, James Scott

James Scott Raphael (known as “James” or “Scott” depending on the era) died peacefully in his sleep of natural causes on August 16, 2021, at age 44. Born September 9, 1976, James Scott met life’s challenges with a madcap sense of humor and a philosopher’s grace. He was a gifted singer and multi-instrumental musician, a published poet, and a prolific essayist. And his unbridled love and kinship with animals brought him great joy.

James Scott attended St. Patrick’s Elementary in Arroyo Grande for 8 years and graduated from St. Joseph High School, Santa Maria, where he played football and soccer. Over the years, he was employed in various service positions in and around Goleta. He also spent many hours volunteering with Santa Barbara Community Access TV.

James Scott was preceded in death by his sister Suzanne Elizabeth Raphael, his brother-in-law Jon Charles, and his beloved dogs Molly and Cash. His loss is grieved by his mother and stepfather, Janice Raphael and Steve Gong of Nipomo; his father and stepmother, Mike Raphael (former North County Bureau Chief for the News-Press) and Rev. Stephanie Raphael of Los Osos; his sisters, Jennifer Raphael of San Diego, Maureen Charles of Pasadena, Priscilla Raphael Cyphers of Carson City, NV, and Shelley Schamach (and husband Courtney) of Tarzana; and his nieces and nephews, Trevor, Brenna, Shakib, Shiloh, Daisy, and Dylan. There is an enormous James Scott-shaped hole in all of our hearts.

The family will gather for a private memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to pathpoint.org in his memory.