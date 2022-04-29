RAPP, Marian Fernald

Marian Fernald Rapp was born in Los Angeles, California on May 13, 1925. She attended schools in Los Angeles and graduated from Dorsey High School. She attended the University of Southern California for two years, and Woodbury College where she graduated. She was employed in the Los Angeles School District for seven years prior to moving to Santa Barbara, CA in 1956. Marian was employed as an Administrative Secretary at Santa Barbara City College for 29 years before retiring. She was employed there for an additional 14 years on a part-time basis after retirement. She leaves behind two nieces and two nephews. Her beloved brothers Bertram (and his wife Anita) and Robert have passed. Marian adored her cat Keiki (deceased), traveling around the world with her friends, and taking in the beautiful Santa Barbara coastal views.

Interment will be alongside her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Austin B Fernald, at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier, California.