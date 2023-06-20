RASMUSSEN, Margaret Mastain

May 12, 1933 – June 11, 2023

A month after celebrating her 90th birthday with all of her family and many of her friends, Margaret passed peacefully in her sleep at the Atterdag Care Center in Solvang.

Margaret was born in Waterloo, Iowa where she joined her parents and an older sister Marilyn. After graduating from high school in 1951, Margaret started her nurse’s training in Rochester Minnesota. Part of her schooling included working at Cook County General Hospital in Chicago. While there she met Bob Rasmussen who was going to school at the

University of Chicago.

Margaret and Bob were married in Waterloo Iowa on May 22, 1955. As fate would have it they shared May 12th,

as their birthday.

The couple moved to Southern California where Margaret continued working as a nurse.

In 1965, the family, which now included four boys, moved to Solvang. For the first few years she worked nights at the newly opened Santa Ynez Valley Hospital; after that she helped manage the family business in Solvang. She retired in 1998.

Margaret loved knitting, traveling in their motorhome, and spending time at the beach house which she shared with friends for twenty years.

Margaret is survived by sons David, Andrew, Eric, and Stephen; grandchildren Nicole, Allan, Lauren, Cameron, and Ella; and great-grandchildren Corbin, Colbie, Callie, and Odin.

Margaret loved her family, her friends and her community. She will be missed by many.

Memorial services will be held at Bethania Lutheran Church in Solvang Wednesday June 21st, at 11:00 a.m.

Donations in Margaret’s name can be made to Bethania Lutheran Church or Atterdag Village of Solvang.