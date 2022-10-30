RASMUSSEN, Mary Ann

It is with great sadness that Mary Ann Rasmussen, known by her many friends and family as M.A., passed away in September.

She was a dynamic and creative soul, whose jam-packed life spanned a wide array of interests over many decades. Her friends admired her for her intelligence, boundless curiosity and love of learning. And she could be counted on for her irreverent sense of humor. She was an avid reader, wrote, taught and published poetry, played musical instruments, took up photography, backpacked, cycled, loved her sail board, swam open water and pool competitions, studied languages, traveled to Mexico, Canada, and Europe – Paris was her favorite city – she and Paul loved to spend months in Paris making friends and visiting museums.

She is survived by her three children, two grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.