Rauch becomes community resource deputy in Goleta

COURTESY PHOTOS

Senior Deputy Ben Sandu, left, served as the community resource deputy in Goleta during the pandemic and is now assuming patrol duties. Deputy Ehren Rauch is the city’s new community resource deputy.

Goleta native Ehren Rauch began his position this week as the city’s new community resource deputy.

On Wednesday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office deputy visited a Goleta preschool to talk to the children about safety tips. The Sheriff’s Office provides law enforcement services for Goleta.

“I am impressed with Deputy Rauch’s sincere desire to improve the community where he was raised,” Goleta City Manager Michelle Greene said in a news release. “Based on his background, demeanor and approach to the position, I am confident that Deputy Rauch will do an excellent job as our community resource deputy,”

Deputy Rauch said he enjoyed interacting with residents as a patrol deputy in Goleta.

Deputy Rauch visits a Goleta preschool.

“I feel a special connection being able to help those in my hometown, and I am looking forward to giving back to the community where I was raised,” Deputy Rauch said. “This position will allow me the opportunity to focus on assisting those in the city of Goleta. It also gives the community a direct point of contact to the deputies who serve their community.

“I am excited to work directly with the Goleta community members to come up with unique ways to address concerns that may arise,” Deputy Rauch said.

He has eight years of law enforcement experience and was most recently assigned to the Goleta Valley Patrol Division. He started his law enforcement career at the Santa Barbara Airport Law Enforcement Division, and after a year, he moved on to the UCSB Police Department, where he spent five years. He then took a position at the sheriff’s office, where he has served as a deputy for almost two years.

Deputy Rauch will be introduced to the Goleta City Council at its meeting on Tuesday.

This meeting will also be the council’s opportunity to thank Senior Deputy Ben Sandu for his service as the community resource deputy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Senior Deputy Sandu will continue to serve Goleta as he assumes patrol duties.

