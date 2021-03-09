RAUCH, Farrah Rose

Farrah Rose Rauch also known as (Fae-ven) died at age 17 on February 28, 2021. Farrah had a HUGE heart for people. Her mother was Heather Sue Rauch (Hausmann-Heaton) and her father was Steven Rauch. Survived are her siblings; Jett Steven Rauch and Ty Daniel Rauch. Grandparents were Rosalie Rauch, Douglas Peter Rauch, Renee Hausmann (husband Gary) and Jeff Baker. Farrah has many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Great Cousins in 4-Territories of the United States; West Coast, Mid-West, East Coast and Florida.

Viewing of her beautiful well-known face and “Celebrating Farrah’s Life” will be on Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 at the Old Dana College Campus Clock Tower Building housed now by the most amazing Christ Lutheran Church Campus located at 2905 College St, Blair, NE 68008. Service begins at 2:00pm CT and likely, quite the event with music, prayer, a beautiful message by Pastor Mark and a mini-marathon 12-step meeting on-the-side. If you would like to attend the service virtually please go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJGEYJ_YOmpyYdf4A6a6Abg We love you Farrah!

Farrah was born in Santa Barbara, California. She attended the Santa Barbara Oaks Parent Workshop and then Monte Vista. She loved to kayak, surf, skateboard, going on Bill’s boat and taking trips to all the Islands off the Santa Barbara Coast. She loved swimming at Red Rock, tidepools and hiking all the local Santa Barbara Trails and running around Castle Park. She was a star Hockey Player and had a mean Face-Off! She was a member of Ocean Hills Church on the Beach and loved having birthday parties at the Santa Barbara Zoo. She moved to Blair, Nebraska in 2009 and attended West, Arbor, Otte and Blair High School. She continued soccer in Blair, and was accepted into the Girls Show Choir. She loved to snow ski and zipline at Mt. Crescent for free, as her dad was a Ski Instructor there. Farrah enjoyed Lake Okeechobee, Adventure Land and road trips with her best friends and brothers; to East Coast, West Coast and Everywhere in-between. She loved the spas and chai lattes with her mom and many other adventures in life.

She developed her music and was becoming quite the singer-songwriter, finding an avenue to express her inner emotions and challenges in her life. She loved to play Video Games with Jett and the two of them became best of friends. Farrah will be missed and never forgotten every single day; forever while we are on this earth. I know Rosie, Percy, Nari and Fireheart will miss her dearly too.