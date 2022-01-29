Ray Gusman closes Ray’s Liquor after 34 years

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Ray Gusman plans a nice long break after 34 years behind the counter at Ray’s Liquor.

After 34 years, Ray Gusman is closing Santa Barbara staple Ray’s Liquor.

KEYT-TV reported that Mr. Gusman sold the westside business located on 1422 San Andres St. and will leave behind decades of memories.

“It is nice that everyone knows me, and the neighborhood has been so good to me,” Mr. Gusman told KEYT. “You couldn’t ask for a better place to own a place than the Santa Barbara Westside that’s for sure.”

Ray’s Liquor has been a Santa Barbara staple on San Andres Street.

Sunday is the final day Ray’s Liquor will be open.

Mr. Gusman is a Santa Barbara native who founded the liquor store in 1989.

Mr. Gusman developed many relationships with Santa Barbara locals during his time with Ray’s Liquor and often enjoyed talks with residents who frequented his store.

The former owner said that plans for the property are not finalized, but he believes the liquor store will be replaced with a neighborhood market-style store, according to KEYT.

In his retirement, Mr. Gusman plans to enjoy a nice long break from decades of working the counter.

