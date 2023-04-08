RAYBURN, Dolores

Dolores Rayburn passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 15, 2022. She is survived by her four children Bill Rayburn, Jr., Cindi Stroble, Jim Rayburn, and Lisa Rayburn; her son-in-law Joe Stroble; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Dolores loved the Santa Ynez Valley and always considered it her home. She has been buried at Oak Hill Cemetery in Ballard.

There will be a memorial service and celebration of life luncheon on April 14 starting at 11:30 am at Shepherd of the Valley Church in Santa Ynez. All are welcome.

Dolores and her beloved husband Bill bought a home in Santa Ynez in 1965. She was active in Girls Scouts for many years, was a former chair and board member of the Santa Ynez Valley Women’s Club, involved in service with the Rona Barrett Foundation, the Solvang Senior Center, and many other organizations that she supported. She especially loved her Shepherd of the Valley church, and the numerous people who were her friends in the valley over the years.

Dolores loved to have fun, had a deeply charitable heart, and was a devoted mother. She will be deeply missed by her family and loved ones.

