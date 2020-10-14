Raytheon looking to hire

Goleta company helps to decrease region’s unemployment

Raytheon Intelligence & Space has started to hire people to fill more than 100 positions.

While most businesses have had to freeze hiring, Raytheon Intelligence & Space is doing quite the opposite.

The Goleta company specializes in developing advanced sensors, training, and cyber and software solutions and employs around 1,400 people already, with 400-plus engineering personnel.

To help out employment in the region during the pandemic, Raytheon began hiring people for more than 100 positions in Southern California. The jobs range from cybersecurity to hardware and systems design to engineering.

“We have a really strong employee base that is proud to live in Goleta and work at Raytheon,” said Annabel Flores, far right, vice president of Electronic Warfare Systems at Raytheon Intelligence & Space.

Since April 1, the company has had 152 Goleta hires — 87 professional, 65 college, 27 interns and 35 full-time graduates.

The Goleta team is specifically focused on advanced tactical and surveillance radars, electronic warfare systems and space-based sensors.

Currently there are still 60 positions open, according to Annabel Flores, the vice president of Electronic Warfare Systems at Raytheon Intelligence & Space. Of those, 43 must sit in Goleta and 17 have Goleta as an option, but it’s not required.

“It’s been an adjustment, but hiring is still very much a key priority for our Goleta team,” she told the News-Press. “Our acquisition team has gotten very creative doing a lot more virtual events.”

She said recruiters have held virtual coffee chats, networking events and other creative ways to get to know the candidates during the pandemic.

The Intelligence & Space division of Raytheon builds products for missile warning and defense, Earth observation, the GPS Next-Generation Operational Control System, cyber hardening and more.

Ms. Flores oversees the overall strategic direction and operation of electronic warfare products, including the U.S. Navy’s Next Generation Jammer, the U.S. Army’s Electronic Warfare Planning and Management Tool, the high energy laser systems and the Applied Signal Technology area.

“Space is the latest frontier,” Ms. Flores said. “For a lot of the work that’s going on, it starts with censors and innovative capabilities developed right there in Goleta.”

Raytheon has had a presence in Goleta for decades, not only because of its strong industrial base and strong STEM schools, but its strong sense of community.

“It’s really been a key engine for growth,” she continued. “We’ve got a long-standing history of having a solid base in Goleta, and that’s something our folks there are very proud of. We have a really strong employee base that is proud to live in Goleta and work at Raytheon.”

“We provide the opportunity to try new things, to explore different skill sets, to develop and grow,” said Annabel Flores of Raytheon Intelligence & Space.

Of the 1,400 employees at Raytheon Intelligence & Space, most have been there for more than 20 years.

Ms. Flores said the reason for such a high retention rate is twofold: Raytheon’s noble mission and the career development it provides.

“We all have that common objective to serve the war fighters, so that helps invigorate a lot of folks in our company,” she said. “We provide the opportunity to try new things, to explore different skill sets, to develop and grow. And while we have this great vision of cutting edge, it still always comes down to the people. Our people are our biggest assets.”

During COVID-19, Raytheon Intelligence & Space has also created and donated personal protective equipment, temperature-taking equipment and disinfectant wipes.

The company has also donated millions of dollars to Feeding America, citing the current food shortage as a result of the pandemic.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space even launched a COVID-19 website NASA.

“I think our employees have been echoing that just by their willingness to stay and continue to help us meet our missions and vision, that it aligns with what their core goals are as well,” Ms. Flores said.

