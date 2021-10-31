Home LocalVoicesOpinions-Letters Re-elect Cathy Murillo
Re-elect Cathy Murillo

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS
Santa Barbara resident Leoncio Martins is supporting Mayor Cathy Murillo’s re-election.

As mayor, Cathy Murillo has led Santa Barbara through historic challenges and delivered results. She has the proven experience we need to keep moving Santa Barbara forward.

She helped create the State Street Promenade, formed the COVID-19 Business Advisory Task Force to help local businesses during the pandemic, protected funding for libraries and youth programs, increased the supply of affordable housing while protecting the character of our neighborhoods.

Our Mayor Cathy Murillo  has proven experience and leadership we can trust. Your vote matters.

Leoncio Martins

Santa Barbara

