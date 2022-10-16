Re-elect Marybeth Carty to school board

Let’s re-elect Marybeth Carty —a renowned, effective and experienced community leader — to the Santa Barbara County Board of Education, District 1.

In today’s super-charged political climate, I strongly support leaders in public life who model the proverb, “Be modest in speech but excel in action.” This defines Marybeth Carty’s style and is the underpinning for her amazing track record in education, nonprofits, philanthropy and business.

Marybeth is a quiet, effective leader, a “go-to person” in a variety of venues, helping to solve difficult issues, leading public service campaigns or working on community problems. Her calm, low key and skilled style is in stark contrast to the sad display of yelling, name calling, and disparaging comments in today’s public discourse.

A passionate believer in public education as the bedrock of our democracy, Marybeth is committed to defending, supporting and strengthening public education.

In Marybeth’s own words, “Public education is the cornerstone of democracy. It is the birthright of American citizens to receive a free K-12 education, but it is the responsibility of elected school board officials to ensure that schools in their communities are prepared to meet the diverse needs of all students. The right to a fair education for all students is a deeply rooted core value that I hold dearly and work toward daily.”

In a recent debate, Marybeth answered important, difficult and politically charged questions. No dodging, just calm and honest answers, based on what children need and how they learn. An example of a great communicator and teacher.

Colleagues of Marybeth use powerful words that paint a vivid picture of her integrity, passion, wisdom, and effectiveness. A sampling of quotes from Marybeth’s webpage are strong and telling (www.marybethcarty.net).

— “The thing about Marybeth is that she always takes the high road, she tells the truth. She is one of the most effective leaders we’ve ever worked with. She is a local hero and will always do what’s best for the children, parents and the community.”

— “I have known Marybeth for over 25 years. I know her heart and how much she cares about our children, their families and our communities.”

— “Her passion, kindness, intelligence, and compassion are some of the reason I endorse her. Because our children need her, I’m sure their parents will re-elect her.”

Experience matters. Marybeth’s experience and accomplishments in education, board governance, nonprofit management and philanthropy have been broadly recognized throughout the community. A few examples include: Hero of Hospice Award, Fighting Back Mentor Of The Year, Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Woman of Inspiration, Carpinteria’s Woman of the Year, and Pacific Coast Times Top 50 Women in Business.

Marybeth Carty is exactly the type of person we need in elected positions in these divisive times. She is a living example of the proverb, “Be modest in speech but excel in action.”

She also understands firsthand that effective leadership is about making everyone else better.

On Nov. 8, please vote for Marybeth Carty, Santa Barbara County Board of Education, District 1.

Bill Cirone

Retired Santa Barbara County

superintendent of Schools