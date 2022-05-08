Re-elect Salcido

I am writing this letter to offer my support and endorsement of Susan Salcido’s re-election campaign for superintendent of county Schools.

I have known Susan for the past 18 years, and during this time I have admired her positive demeanor, work ethic and wisdom.

As the assistant director of a small local preschool, I have relied on Susan’s expertise for the success of our school. During her time on our preschool board, she helped create an equal pay scale to make sure all staff are fairly paid. During the pandemic, she was our go-to information source for any COVID-19 rules and regulations we didn’t understand. Without Susan, I am positive that our journey of re-opening would have been far more difficult.

To this day, Susan is always available to answer any and all questions we have, no matter how busy she is. Specifically, she has been a tremendous help navigating how best to assist some of our children who have special education needs. Her knowledge and willingness to go the extra mile are evident in the success of the students she is able to support.

As a parent to three small children who have just entered the public school system, I am relieved to have Susan as a resource. She has proven herself to be more than capable of handling all 70,000 students in our Santa Barbara County schools, and I hope she is able to continue the outstanding job she is doing as superintendent.

Allison Wilcoxon

Goleta