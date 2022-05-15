Re-elect Sheriff Brown

Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriff Lt. Juan Camarena is running to be elected Santa Barbara County sheriff.

He has 23 years in the Sheriff’s Office, including as a deputy, narcotics detective, patrol supervisor at the Carpinteria Sheriff’s Station and the Santa Maria Sheriff’s Station, a human resources sergeant, a human resources lieutenant, a station commander for the Isla Vista Foot Patrol. Now he manages the Criminal Investigation Bureau, is the SWAT team manager and serves on the department’s technology committee. He has a bachelor’s in public administration and a masters in communications.

His major endorsements are by local organized associations such as the Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs Association, Santa Barbara County Firefighters Association, Tri County Research Association, Laborer’s International Union local 2220, the Santa Barbara Police Union Association, a former sheriff and a number of local council members.

All these endorsements are stating that they believe that Lt. Camarena has sufficient background and experience in decision making, financial, operation, control, and deployment of the 51 divisions in the four commands, which includes the Sheriff’s Office. Support Services, Custody Operations North and South, Law Enforcement, judicial and court operations, and 800 or so personnel.

I truly believe Lt. Camarena is an asset to our community and to the Sheriff’s organization but is lacking in experience and education for the duties and responsibility of the Sheriff. There are four rank grades above him.

Re-elect Sheriff Bill Brown.

Does the former sheriff really believe that Sheriff Brown could be replaced by a lieutenant?

I would review the value of endorsements when they endorse other issues,

William R Gilbert

Goleta