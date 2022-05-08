Re-elect Sheriff Brown

I plan to vote to re-elect Sheriff Bill Brown on June 7.

Sheriff Brown has the experience, leadership, professionalism and integrity that we need during these uncertain times.

Sheriff Brown has served Santa Barbara County with distinction.

Due to Sheriff Brown’s expertise and diligence, he was able to obtain an $80 million grant to get the new Northern Branch Jail built, which brought jobs and an improved economy to our county.

Whenever there is an emergency in our county, you can find Sheriff Brown there, providing the leadership and experience necessary to address that crisis. He knows what to do.

Sheriff Brown is well respected by his peers both at the state and national level, having been elected president of the California Sheriff’s Association and vice president of the National Major County Sheriffs Association. He will become president of that organization in two years. As president, he will be working with the U.S. House and Senate.

Sheriff Brown has been endorsed by more than 1,000 people throughout the county and state.

Please join me and vote to re-elect Sheriff Bill Brown on June 7.

Alice Milligan, retired

Associate superintendent

Lompoc Unified School District