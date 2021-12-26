REA, Catherine P. “Erin”

Catherine P. Rea “Erin” died at her Ventura home on 12/12/21. She was born in British Columbia, Canada, to Bill and Marjorie Rea. After her family relocated to Santa Barbara, Erin began her golf career at age five. Before she was 12 she had two holes-in-one. After winning many national and state junior golf championships, she competed, at age 15, in the National Women’s Amateur tournament. She was the youngest player to ever qualify. She led Arizona State University to a national championship. Erin was the first female golf pro in Ventura County with jobs at the Ojai Valley Inn, Saticoy Country Club and at Ventura College. She and her husband, Kit Mungo, started A Better Club, golf business in 1990 in Ventura.

Erin is survived by her husband of 37 years, Kit Mungo, her sisters: Dr. Annabelle Rea of Glendale, and Rosalind Rea A. Fendon (Ron) of Santa Barbara; her nieces: Dr. Marjorie Gies ((Ron Yttri) of Santa Barbara and Catherine Rea Devereaux

of Los Angeles.

Family graveside services are private. Any donations in Erin’s memory should be made to the Ventura County Junior

Golf Association.