Read all about it

Punctuation-inspired sculptures house books worthy of an exclamation point

DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESS

Douglas Lochner’s ampersand sculpture this week contained books such as Pat Conroy’s “Beach Music” and “Gone But Not Forgotten,” Phillip Margolin’s mystery thriller.

These books are worth a question mark if they inspire curiosity.

And if they’re a real page turner, they deserve an exclamation point!

Books by notable authors such as Pat Conroy and retired NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw lie within the life-size, lower State Street punctuation mark statues that double as bookcases. In the spirit of “tiny libraries,” or in this case, not-so-tiny libraries, passersby can pick up a book that intrigues them from the shelves inside the sculptures. They’re free.

Or you can drop a book there you think someone else would enjoy.

Artist Douglas Lochner created the colorful sculptures, which were commissioned by the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture.

These books ended up in an upside down, exclamation point sculpture! They included “Wild Women in the White House” by Autumn Stephens and a book about Australia, “In A Sunburned Country” by Bill Bryson.

The office worked in partnership with the city of Santa Barbara, and the goal was to inspire a love of books. The sculptures, which went up in May, are there through the end of this month.

Looking through the sculptures gives a sense of what residents are reading.

In fact, you’ll never know what you’ll find in a sculpture of an ampersand, the symbol meaning “and.” The News-Press on Wednesday found — they might be gone by now — books such as Elizabeth George’s “Missing Joseph,” part of her detective series, and Mr. Conroy’s “Beach Music,” a novel about a South Carolina native who leaves the South with his daughter after his wife commits suicide.

Deep in the ampersand sculpture were books such as “Gone But Not Forgotten,” Phillip Margolin’s mystery thriller.

And what is in a sculpture shaped like a question mark?

Glad you asked.

The literary treasures in this question mark sculpture this week included retired NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw’s “The TIme Of Our Lives: A Conversation About America.”

On Wednesday, it held books such as Mr. Brokaw’s “The Time Of Our Lives: A Conversation About America.”

Another question is what books you might find in a sculpture shaped like — drum roll, please — an upside down, exclamation point!

You can read “The Wild Women in the White House,” Autumn Stephens’ book about 120 famous and infamous women.

Or you can flip through “In A Sunburned Country,” Bill Bryson’s travelog about Australia. There’s also “The Pink Panther’s Just Desserts,” in which Inspector Clouseau is trying to figure out who’s killing France’s great pastry chefs.

The book is by Marc Cerasini and Alice Afonsi, and it was published in 2006, long after the original “Pink Panther” movies starring Peter Sellers as the bumbling detective.

From serious to funny, mysteries are a big part of what you’ll find hidden in punctuation-inspired sculptures, which demonstrate that right now is a good period to read books.

email: dmason@newspress.com