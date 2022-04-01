Read five books, get a hamburger

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Public Library System invites children to participate in In-N-Out Burger’s Cover-to-Cover Club reading program.

The program runs through April 16 for children ages 4-12.

Participants can sign up at the Lompoc Library, 501 E. North Ave., Lompoc, and the Village Library, 3755 Constellation Road, Lompoc. To register, each child must fill out a file card at the library.

Participants will be given a reading log where they can list the titles of books they’ve read. For every five books read and reported back to the library, children will receive a coupon for a free hamburger or cheeseburger redeemable at any In-N-Out location. A parent or guardian must sign the reading log for every five books read.

Children can receive up to three certificates for reading 15 books. Reading logs must be returned to the library by April 23.

In-N-Out Burger provides this program to public libraries with the hopes that encouraging children to read through positive incentives will develop a lifelong love for reading.

There are In-N-Out Burger locations throughout the Central Coast.

For more information, call the Lompoc Public Library at 805-875-8781.

— Katherine Zehnder