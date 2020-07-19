Read Grand Jury’s cannabis report

So, our annually convened citizen Grand Jury recently released a cannabis report that exposed the dark underbelly of how Santa Barbara County conducts business.

In describing the process, ordinance and our supervisors, they used the following words: “Seriously Flawed Law,” “Disastrous Results,” “Lack of Transparency,” “Incomprehensible,” “Disturbing,” “Very Troubling,” “Apparent Bias,” “Undue Influence,” “Not Good Government,” “Hard to Understand” and “Serious Error.”

They also concluded that our “Cannabis Ordinance has changed the quality of life in SB County, perhaps forever”— I agree.

PLEASE read the 26 page eye-popping report and 12 recommendations made to the supervisors (uggh!), which COMPLETELY VALIDATES the Reasonable Cannabis lawsuit against the county. I would like to personally thank our Board of Supervisors for destroying our brand and making SB, our very own CannaCounty … lovely.

Jeff Giordano

Santa Barbara County resident