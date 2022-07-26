Read Together Kits available at Lompoc library

The Lompoc Public Library System is offering a new item in its Library of Things collection for patrons in the Lompoc Valley: Read Together Kits.

Read Together Kits are story-time kits containing picture books featuring diverse characters for parents and early-learning providers to share with babies, toddlers and preschoolers in a group or one-on-one setting.

The public is encouraged to place a request for a Read Together Kit from the library catalog at www.lom.blackgold.org/. Search ‘Read Together Kits’ in the catalog to find a kit. The public is asked to return the kits to staff in the library and not attempt to put them in the drop box.

Lompoc Public Library specifically selected books in 12 themes in both English and Spanish for families and early-learner providers to find and regularly share diverse pictures books reflective of themselves and our communities.

The themes include Animals, Colors and Shapes, Community, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math), Families, Feelings, Food, Friendship, Movement and Sound, Shapes, Nature, School and Colors. Each theme includes 3 to 4 kits in either English or Spanish. Each kit also includes 4 to 6 books and an information sheet with early literacy tips and resources.

Members of the public with any questions can call Lompoc Library staff at: 805-875-8781.

This Read Together Kit was supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com