The Alisal in Solvang tops list of Best Destination Resorts in country

Rodeos are part of the experience at Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort, which has been recognized by USA Today’s 10Best Readers Choice Awards.

The Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort in Solvang has been named “Best Destination Resort ” by USA TODAY’s 2021 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The resort’s guest rooms, suites and cottages feature a Western décor.

On the list, the ranch is described as a place where “guests can experience the Old West’s majesty and romance … This one-of-a-kind resort, located in the renowned Santa Barbara wine country, is set on a 10,000-acre working cattle ranch and offers amenities such as tennis, golf, horseback riding, fishing on a private lake and fitness center and spa. All guest rooms, suites and cottages are decorated in authentic Western-style and come with wood-burning fireplaces but no televisions or telephones. Come back to a simpler time, and bring your taste for adventure.”

The 10Best Readers’ Choice Award contest launches new categories every other Monday at noon revealing each category’s 20 nominees.



At left, Alisal is known for its barbecues. At right, horseback riding is part of the Alisal experience.

After four weeks of voting, the contest closes on the 28th day at noon. On the Friday after voting ends, winners are revealed. Rules allow the public the right to vote online one nominee per category per day, according to a news release.

A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

Other Best Destination Resorts in the top 10 are Hidden Pond, Kennebunkport, Maine; Acqualina Resort & Residences, Sunny Isles Beach, Fla.; Garden of the Gods Resort, Colorado Springs; Primland, Meadows of Dan, Va; Omni Mount Washington Resort, Bretton Woods, N.H.; Montage Palmetto Bluff, Bluffton, SC; French Lick Resort, French Lick, Ind.; Barnsley Resort, Adairsville, Ga., and Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, Hawaii.

This is the entrance to the Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort in Solvang.

“We are honored that The Alisal has been recognized as the top destination by this readers’ choice award as we celebrate the ranch’s 75th year. Our mission has always been, and continues to be, to provide a luxe California ranch escape that celebrates the unique culture, history, food, and beauty of our home in the Santa Ynez Valley. We are thrilled to receive this recognition by our valued guests and look forward to welcoming both new and returning visitors to The Alisal for a ranch getaway like no other,” said Kathleen Cochran, general manager of The Alisal.

