Reading contest starts in Goleta, Santa Ynez Valley

The Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries have launched their 2021 Winter Reading Challenge.

The Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries has started their six-week Winter Reading Challenge for children, teens and adults. Participants can sign up anytime.

Since the Winter Reading Challenge was launched Jan. 1, more than 470 participants have registered and read a total of 2,547 books.

And more than one dozen local organizations and businesses have donated prizes for readers through weekly drawings.

The challenge will run through Feb. 13 and is being held online through Beanstack, a website and app intended to make reading quick, simple and fun. Readers who used Beanstack for the 2020 Summer Reading Program can simply log in with their existing Beanstack account and sign up for the Winter Challenge.

New users can get started by creating a free account in just a few minutes. To do, visit goletavalleylibrary.beanstack.org, or download the free app for Apple and Android devices to log your books on the go.

Prizes vary from gift cards for restaurants to stickers, games, art kits, books and movies, and they’re awarded during drawings on every Tuesday. Readers are eligible for prize drawings each week that they log at least one book in their Beanstack account. Books of all kinds are welcome, including print books, eBooks, graphic novels and audiobook. They can also be borrowed from the eLibrary or through the libraries’ Sidewalk Service.

The program theme — Books Like Us — extends an invitation to readers to celebrate diversity and the power of seeing their stories reflected in books by exploring titles from authors with diverse backgrounds.

“It is very exciting to see community members of all ages reading so many books through the Winter Reading Challenge,” said Goleta Valley Library Children’s Librarian Elizabeth Saucedo in a statement. “This has been such a fun way to start off the new year together, especially with the amazing prize incentives from our wonderful local sponsors!”

Visit goletavalleylibrary.beanstack.org to sign up for the Winter Reading Challenge. The program runs through Feb. 13.

For more information on programs and events at the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries, view the online calendar at www.goletavalleylibrary.org.

