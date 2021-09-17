Home Local Ready for the Equinox Concert
Local

Ready for the Equinox Concert

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS
Erin McKibben, the Santa Barbara Revels music director, and guitarist Luis Moreno stand together at the University Club in Santa Barbara. That’s where Santa Barbara Revels will perform its first in-person concert since the pandemic started. See Sunday’s News-Press for an interview with Ms. McKibben, Mr. Moreno and Artistic Director Susan Keller.
