Ready to rock

Minerals come to life at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

PHOTOS COURTESY SANTA BARBARA MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY

Dr. Jonathan Hoffmann, the Dibblee Curator of Earth Science, shows off the new look of the fluorescent minerals display, a fan favorite, at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.



The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History has reopened its permanent mineral exhibit of astonishing rocks and crystals.

Fan favorites like the fluorescent minerals and Emerald-City-like malachite spires have returned, accompanied by new picks from the museum’s collection.



More than 100 specimens handpicked by Dr. Jonathan Hoffman, Dibblee Curator of Earth Science, are on view in the small hall off the museum’s central courtyard.

The new permanent exhibit also features three stunning specimens donated to the museum at the close of last summer’s temporary mineral extravaganza, “Rare Earth.” All the specimens are now situated in a new interpretive and design context that puts the emphasis on their geologic origin and surprisingly lively nature.



These tourmaline crystals from Mesa Grande in San Diego County sit atop the granite within which they originally grew.

The exhibit takes a cue from the deep time perspective of research by Dr. Robert Hazen and other prominent mineralogists. The title wall leads with the startling fact that the solar system began with only 60 minerals, whereas more than 6,000 are known on Earth today, thanks to the dynamic conditions on the planet.



The room’s new vibe leans away from the glass-case-in-a-store feeling of older mineral exhibits. Organic forms and panoramas mask the cases, evoking the fact that minerals come from the planet’s landscapes, not jewelry stores.

Dr. Hoffman and the rest of the museum’s exhibit team hope to instill a greater appreciation not only for minerals but for the lively natural forces that generate them.



“Minerals are often beautiful, but their origin stories are just as impressive. We hope visitors will appreciate how minerals demonstrate the dynamic nature of chemistry — how minerals form, how they change over time, how organisms interact with them and the roles they play in our society,” said Dr. Hoffman.

In the museum’s Legacy Giving Newsletter, Luke Swetland, president and CEO, offered more behind-the-scenes information about the exhibit.



Sparkling malachite spires are back on display at the museum — in a new context that reveals their relationship to copper.

“While providing information about minerals’ relevance to daily life and regional identity, the new interpretation still keeps science — especially chemistry — at the center. This transformation was made possible by generous philanthropic support. The support came both from the collectors who contributed thousands of specimens to our Earth Science Collections over the years and from the donors who gave the funds our staff needed to work their magic.



“(The late) Charles D. Woodhouse — a major specimen donor whose gifts spanned decades and the mineralogist for whom the hall was long named — made minerals ‘come alive’ in the classroom. This is the museum’s aim in reinventing the hall which bore Woodhouse’s name for so long: to reveal minerals as changing, lively and relevant.



KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

A permanent mineral exhibit and minerals has reopened at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol Road.

“The interplay between minerals and life has been a key part of this flourishing diversity. Early lifeforms pumped their waste oxygen into the atmosphere. All that oxygen reacted with existing minerals and created new minerals.

“In this context, our oxidized minerals like malachite aren’t just pretty — they take on new significance as children of life. An astonishingly colorful opal-like ammonite fossil donated by Lavinsky is the centerpiece in an appreciation of how minerals — the physical stuff of the fossil record — preserve the story of life. Several excellent specimens from the large collection donated by Ed Womack add diversity to this display of biological and mineral forms.



“Exhibits designer Jenna Savage Davis designed the look and feel of the hall to avoid the glass-case-in-a-store feeling of older mineral exhibits. Organic forms and panoramas mask the cases, evoking the fact that minerals come from our planet’s landscapes, not jewelry stores.



“Highly adjustable LED lighting makes another major improvement over the old hall. The lion’s share of skilled craftsmanship was performed by exhibits tech Jimmy Friery and exhibits lead Francisco Lopez, who did everything from handcrafting custom specimen supports to hooking up the neon ‘California’ sign highlighting our state’s

geomorphic provinces.



The new exhibit invites guests to think about minerals in the contexts of science, industry, culture and history.

“The team kept guest favorites, enhancing them to suit the new look. The Dreier Mine, originally added in 2008 with support from the Dreier family, is freshly painted and brighter. The neighboring fluorescent mineral display got a makeover to match.

“Longtime local museum collaborators, The Environment Makers, brought their artistic skills to this work, riffing on the naturalistic viewing portal they created for a giant geode from ‘Rare Earth.’ “

