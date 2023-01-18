Home Life Reagan Library to host Valentine Sweetheart event
Reagan Library to host Valentine Sweetheart event

by Marilyn McMahon 0 comment
SIMI VALLEY — The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library will host its 15th annual Valentine’s Sweetheart Dinner and Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb.14 at the library, 40 Presidential Drive in Simi Valley.

Under the wings of Air Force One, guests will dine at tables for two and will enjoy a complimentary glass of champagne. There will be reserved and preferred table seating available for groups of four or more.

Included will be a tour of the museum, a four-course meal and live music.

A professional photographer will be available to commemorate this special day. 

The cost is $206 per couple (tax and gratuity included). Reservations are required by 8 a.m. Feb. 7, and seating is limited. Cocktail attire is suggested. For more information, call 805-577-4057.

— Marilyn McMahon

News-Press Staff Writer

