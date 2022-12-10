Real-estate agent Cristal Clarke gives $50,000 to foundation

COURTESY PHOTO

Local real-estate agent Cristal Clarke recently gave $50,000 to The Charitable Foundation.

Longtime local real-estate agent Cristal Clarke has given the Santa Barbara/Ventura chapter of The Charitable Foundation one of the largest donations in its history.

Ms. Clarke gave $50,000 to the foundation, which is run by the real-estate agents and employees of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. Ms. Clarke works in Berkshire Hathaway Home Services’ Montecito midtown office.

Ms. Clarke, who’s also a real-estate columnist for the Santa Barbara News-Press Weekend, and her husband, Nigel, have been supporting local small businesses for several years.

“It is an honor and a privilege to live and work in our local community,” Ms. Clarke said in a statement. “I am truly grateful for the trust placed in me, which enables me to continue to do what I love and give back where I can.”

Martha Mosier, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, noted Ms. Clarke’s generosity is evident in every aspect of her work. “Cristal continues to give back to the communities she serves, and does so with a generous and open heart. Our California Properties family and the Montecito community are extremely fortunate to know and work with Cristal. We appreciate all of our associates who participate in contributing to The Charitable Foundation, and today, we are very grateful for Cristal’s extremely generous gift.”

The foundation said Ms. Clarke’s $50,000 donation will be used to support local organizations that promote health, education, community and the environment.

“Cristal’s generous contribution to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties’ Charitable Foundation is a beautiful expression of her commitment to strengthening and enriching the lives of people throughout her community,” said Gino Blefari, CEO of HomeServices of America and Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “Her extraordinary kindness demonstrates the power within us to uplift others and serves as inspiration for others to follow.”

Kyle Kemp, regional vice president of Santa Barbara, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, described Ms. Clarke as a generous and gracious person who works to fill needs in the community. “Her generosity always comes from a place of humility and grace. We are proud to have Cristal as a member of our company and community.”

Ms. Clarke has specialized in the sale and acquisition of estates and land in Montecito, Santa Barbara, Hope Ranch and Summerland for more than three decades. You can reach her at 805-886-9378 or cristal@montecito-estate.com.

