Reality check for the border

COURTESY PHOTO

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

I just heard our Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas saying again, with a straight face, that our border is secure. I truly believe that he is living on a different planet.

Our Santa Barbara News-Press reported on July 18, 2022 that in “Fiscal year through June: More than 2 million encounters at southern border.” Today, on TV, I heard that there were over 500,000 “got aways” since October. Thousands entering the country per day. The numbers are mind boggling.

Where do these illegal immigrants go? Who can house, feed, school, dress and supply them with health needs? It would take new cities to do all that.

To make it more realistic, compare these numbers with city populations.

Per Google, our beautiful city of Santa Barbara has a population of 90,911; Santa Barbara County, 448,656. Denver has 715,878; Seattle, 741,125. Chicago with 2,699,000 could be about right for one year.

My Google numbers are as of 2020. Since then another invasion of 1 million to 2 million from all over the world has happened and all this through our “secure border.” Seeing all these many groups of people, most of them nicely dressed but carrying nothing, make it very difficult for me to believe that they are running from poverty. Are they all expecting a free ride in our country at our taxpayers expense, where we work for a living to pay for housing, schooling, medical services, etc.?

I am not heartless and know that there are exceptions, and people do have to flee their original countries for extreme reasons. But millions and millions and so many very young, healthy-looking adults, to me is not believable and acceptable.

Renate Quebec

Santa Barbara