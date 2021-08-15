Reality check!

After our new administration’s “open border policy,” please rethink your thinking. No matter what education level you are or if you are a Democrat, a Republican, white, black or brown, just imagine the one million or more people crashing our border for any reason to come to our country.

Just think about our already very short housing supply. Think about how much housing and how many jobs, school rooms, hospital care, cars and other services they will require. Not counting all the free services they will get as a welcome to our Promised Land.

This insanity has to stop by closing our southern border.

These people from many different countries will be dispersed into different cities and states. Many just escape through the open border to wherever they want to go. Most of them speak little or no English. Many have different levels of education.

They have different religious beliefs, different political beliefs, different customs and histories. Many will have difficulty adjusting to all the changes into their new neighborhood.

Many of the foreigners will try to stay with their former way of life and try to change the new neighborhood into the ways of their old country they just left on their own free will. I believe that our once beautiful America is being changed into a new uncertain country.

I don’t believe that every one of the illegal border crossers are really leaving their country because of wars or corruption. I know in some instances it is true.

Just remember, if you do come and are accepted into our country, your new and chosen country, you came on your own free will. Please don’t try to change us, but try to change yourself to become an American. Learn English (I know it is not easy, I had to do it), educate yourself to get jobs and help your new country by learning to earn to be here.

Renate Quebec

Santa Barbara