Realizing the American dream

SM senior receives full scholarship to study at Yale

Evelyn Robles, a senior at Pioneer Valley High School, will be attending Yale University on a full-ride scholarship through QuestBridge.

Miss Robles, a student ranked first in the class of 2021 with a 4.83 GPA, may seem like a shoo-in for an Ivy League education.

But as the daughter of immigrants, she overcame challenges to earn this accomplishment.

Evelyn Robles said she is grateful for the help she’s received at Pioneer Valley High School to prepare for college.

“This is a true blessing for my family. They immigrated to this country 20 years ago, hoping to follow the American dream, and they weren’t sure how they would experience that American dream,” the Santa Maria senior told the News-Press. “But to this day, they say that I am their American dream, because I am living out this college experience that they wish they could have had.”

The QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship helps low-income students attend top-ranking colleges by covering the cost of tuition, room and board, books and travel expenses. It chooses students through a three-month application and interview process and matches them to universities.

“I’m glad that I’m able to take advantage of this opportunity, because I think that I am setting an example for the community,” she said. “ I am the first person for my high school to attend an Ivy League school, but I hope that I’m not the last.”

She is grateful for the AVID program, a four-year program that prepares students for college, and the staff at PVHS for preparing her.

“I think that a big part of my success as a student has been feeling this warm support from everyone who has surrounded me,” she said.

She has presided as president of the UNICEF club at PVHS for the last three years, and she looks forward to joining the UNICEF club at Yale as well.

“Being the forefront of this club has definitely given me a global outlook of the world, a world that continues to face inequity and social injustice,” Miss Robles said.

She plans to major in political science because she wants to learn about governmental systems and attend law school after receiving her undergraduate degree. She hopes to use her knowledge to help people worldwide.

She is nervous to leave her home state of California, but she’s willing to make the sacrifice for her education.

“The reason why I have such a strong work ethic and am motivated all the time is because of the household that I’ve grown up with. They’ve always supported my passions, and I’m so thankful for the support that I’ve received from my family,” Miss Robles said.

A total of 1,464 students were finalists for the Match Scholarship at 42 universities. Only 72 students matched with Yale.

Miss Robles is looking forward to meeting the other QuestBridge scholars and finding a second family at her new school.

