Reason to celebrate

Allan Hancock College graduates receive diplomas at commencement

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Graduates celebrate during the commencement Friday at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria.

More than 600 graduates were awarded degrees at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria on Friday at the school’s commencement.

And hundreds more friends and family members were there to cheer them on. (The total number of graduates, including those who didn’t attend Friday’s ceremony, exceeded 1,200.)

The event marked the school’s 102nd graduating class and celebrated students of all backgrounds, including many first-generation graduates, veterans and an age range of 15-68.

“Today you’re at the end of a journey that is also the beginning of a new adventure,” the school’s President Kevin Walthers told the graduates. “Our goal is to give students the tools to continue to learn and grow as they continue through their lives.”

Hugs were a common sight Friday at the commencement.

“It feels pretty good, I actually accomplished it,” graduate William Perez told the News-Press afterward. “I’m really proud of myself. I’ve been working at it since I graduated high school back in 2014. I went to the military for five years and then I came back and finished it.”

Students sat in their black caps and gowns, eagerly waiting to have their names called and their diplomas handed over.

“We must push to be the strongest versions of ourselves. This is only a continuation of our journeys,” said the student body President Edianna Ysip, addressing her fellow graduates. “Be proud of yourselves. We made it through a very crucial part of our lives.”

The celebration, while focused on the graduates themselves, was also about the friends and families who helped get them through their accomplishments.

For every name called across the podium, a section of the crowd cheered, occasionally followed by explosions of confetti and short bursts of handheld air horns.

Dr. Kevin Walthers, the president of Allan Hancock College, poses for a photo with a graduate.

“I’m very happy, very excited,” said Viridiana Perez, William Perez’s mother. “They’re carving the way for our younger generation and setting a good example.”

When asked if they were the first in their family to finish school, over half of the graduates stood to say yes.

“I hope you will look back on your time here and remember it fondly and with pride,” Board of Trustees President Greg Pensa told the graduates. “Congratulations, and I wish you all the best.”

