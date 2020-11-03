Reasons against Cold Spring measure

There are two board seats up for election today at Cold Spring School in Montecito.

I started following the happenings up at the school when I noticed the article about the bond in a local newspaper. I never was informed, asked, questioned about the bond. And I may add never be asked to support or vote for it.

Let me be clear I am voting No on L2020.

I immediately posted a picture of the announcement about the Cold Spring School Bond. A funny thing happened. I had a large number of people and staff contact me.

Some were wanting to remain anonymous but willing to help. Most were concerned about retribution from personnel at the school. My inquiry into the bond took on a life of its own. There have been numerous articles written through websites and many local publications including the News-Press.

I believe this whole bond issue has been poorly handled from the get-go. I’ve learned a lot about the current board and administration at the school. I feel it’s time to clean house and have a thorough forensic audit done. This is a start on getting some new faces on the board.

I have met one person who is very knowledgeable of the education code and board procedures and familiar with Cold Spring School.

She has written several articles regarding the current situation at the school. I feel very confident in writing in and supporting “Amanda Rowan.” If you still haven’t voted yet I highly recommend you writing in Amanda Rowan. Let’s get our school back.

Donald E. Miller

Montecito

Editor’s note: Amanda Rowan told the News-Press she is not seeking a seat on the Cold Spring School.