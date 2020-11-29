Reasons for voting at the polls

The turbulent results of recent mass mail-in ballot discrepancies is a huge problem.

The claim that cheating was involved in the processing and counting of these ballots is unquestionably true. The extent of this cheating is unknown and may or may not have influenced the outcome.

However, there is another very real long-term danger created by mass mail-in ballots.

The danger is that far too many people voting in a mass distributed mail-in ballot system have no clue what or who they are really voting for. They could care less, and they wouldn’t have bothered to vote if it required the energy to get up off the couch to go to a polling place.

If they don’t care enough to go to the polls, do you really want them to decide your future?

I believe an enthusiastic voter, who understands the real issues and cares about America, is the type of person we want to select our leaders; voters willing to truly participate!

Sitting at home, uncaring voters are most likely to vote according to what a Hollywood celebrity says, or, what a well-organized propaganda machine tells them to do.

The propaganda machine includes the mainstream press, Hollywood, the education system and Big Tech! Truly concerned voters study the issues and learn what the proposed candidates really want to accomplish, and then vote accordingly.

Couch voters daily see on TV, or on Facebook and Twitter, how horrible a certain candidate is. Well, the ballot is on the table next to the couch; might as well vote against the jerk. Sadly, the voter doesn’t really know anything about the situation or about the basic responsibilities required to maintain a successful democratic republic.

I’m sure most don’t even know the meaning or purpose of a democratic republic.

Mass mail-in ballots are dangerous because many voters have grown up without an accurate education about the workings of our free society. They don’t know that in the early settlements, and on through the revolution against the dictatorial British, education was the key to success for each person and for our nation!

This education philosophy persisted until the 1960s when it began to change. At that point in time the education system began to stray onto a perilous path. Now, educators ignore accurate history. Yes, accurate history!

Accurate history that tells about the evils of slavery, about women’s suffrage, about segregation, and about the ways this nation has corrected these wrongs because our Constitution and our freedom and liberties have made these corrections possible! In present times, far too many educators dwell on our past flaws. They ignore the fact that America is the best place in the world to live, and they now teach victimology. They too often teach “what to think” as opposed to teaching students “how to think.”

And students are taught everyone’s problems are caused by someone else, by some group, by the government, or by people whose sin is having evil ancestors.

They’re taught free speech can hurt your feelings; it’s hate speech and must be muzzled. This sloppy education has led to creation of the “Woke” philosophy saying everything is horrible.

Couch voters are particularly susceptible to this poor education. The idea of personal responsibility is ignored. The basic reasons for America’s success are purposely forgotten.

So when a Hollywood celeb says candidate X is causing your failures, he is believed by the uninformed couch voter victim. Politicians take advantage of this and mail-in balloting results in landslide victories for candidates who detest the traditional American values of freedom, liberty and personal responsibility.

Now I can picture the wheels turning inside many readers’ heads where the conclusion is reached that not allowing mass mail-in ballots is the equivalent of “voter suppression.” Voter suppression is a big talking point of left-leaning America haters.

Well, if wanting good and well-educated voters is voter suppression, changes should be made. Using the tool of reasoning that says to take an idea to its limits to see if it is valid, we should then send out ballots to all people who are able to make a mark on the ballot to see if that approach makes sense. So let’s say those receiving mail-in ballots should be everyone of preschool age and older. Sound reasonable? No, this sounds silly, and it is. OK, where do you set the limit? Sixth grade? 10th Grade? No, these people don’t know enough to make good voting decisions!

OK, if not knowing enough to make good voting decisions is a reason to keep them from voting, why not keep the age limits unchanged but make voting only available to people who are willing to get off the couch to vote? This seems very logical because people willing to go to the polls are more likely to know the issues.

It is foolish and dangerous to make voting easy for people who don’t really know what is going on and are too lazy to find out. Certainly people who have a legitimate need, such as for travel or illness, should get absentee ballots after proper verification of their applications for such.

Verification that signatures match registration signatures at counting time, as witnessed by parties on all sides, is an absolute must.

Preferably this is done at the precinct level to prevent a massive central counting operation that is more susceptible to large scale fraud. Picture ID requirements should be a must for ALL ballot submissions and counting on election day! Voting should be one day only and ballots received after that day should not be counted.

Mass mail-in ballot voting should be stopped at once! Save our precious democracy!

Jim Hurst

The author is a Goleta resident and a past president of the Santa Barbara Republican Club.