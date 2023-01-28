‘Rec on the Move’ continues in February

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will continue its popular “Rec on the Move” program through February.

“Rec on the Move” is a safe and supervised program where elementary school-age youth participate in free games and physical education activities. No registration is required to participate.

Beginning Wednesday, the program will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays at five local parks:

— Mondays: Buena Vista Park, 800 S. Pine St.

—Tuesdays: Bob Orach Park, 1800 Westgate Road.

— Wednesdays: Tunnell Park, 1100 N. Palisade Drive.

—Thursdays: Newlove Community Building, 1619 S. Thornburg.

— Fridays: Russell Park, 1000 W. Church St.

“A Sweet February” program will offer Valentine’s themed activities from 4 to 5 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in February at the Minami Community Center, 600 W. Enos Drive.

Activities include friendship keychains and felt envelopes, picture frames and ceramic hearts, wreath making and love bugs, and a Valentine’s Day STEAM challenge.

Registration is required for each session. Participants can register online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

— Marilyn McMahon