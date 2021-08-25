Recall candidate Kevin Faulconer visits Lompoc, Santa Maria

Former San Diego mayor keeps contact with County Board of Supervisors Chair Bob Nelson

Kevin Faulconer, a candidate in the gubernatorial recall election, stopped in Lompoc and Santa Maria Tuesday as part of his California Comeback Tour. He chose the Santa Barbara County cities because of a connection to Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Chair Bob Nelson.

The two met several years ago when Mr. Faulconer was speaking on his work addressing homelessness as the mayor of San Diego. Chair Nelson later visited San Diego to see the policies in action.

Mr. Faulconer established homeless shelters with wraparound services and an emphasis on law enforcement.

“I fundamentally believe that every human being has a right to shelter. But I also believe that when we provide it, you have an obligation to use it,” he told the News-Press.

In January of 2020, Mr. Faulconer’s last year as the mayor, homelessness was down 6% in San Diego County but grew much worse throughout the rest of the year.

A self-proclaimed “California Republican,” he thinks he can unify the coastal cities with rural Californians.

“I’m somebody who can actually bring people together with solutions, solve homelessness, and I really phrase things not so much as partisanship, but it’s common sense,” he said. “It’s common sense that we have safe neighborhoods; it’s common sense that we should remove tent encampments off the street, and it’s common sense that we have to make California more affordable.

“When you phrase it in those terms, people understand that. They agree with that, and they’ll vote for you.”

Some of his other platform points include strong law enforcement and tax breaks for the middle class.

“I had hundreds of protesters out in front of my house this past summer yelling at me and my family, screaming to defund the police. I didn’t defund the police; I increased the budget,” he said. “Because I know what I think most Californians know is that if you don’t have safe cities, you don’t have anything.”

Of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s challengers, conservative radio host Larry Elder is leading the polls despite controversial stances.

Mr. Faulconer called for Mr. Elder to remove himself from the race after Mr. Elder said employers should be able to ask women if they intend to have children.

“He was attacking working women and their opportunity to work in the workplace and raise a family, and that’s just wrong,” Mr. Faulconer told the News-Press. “That’s not who we are as Californians. I’m going to stand up for the opportunity for women to have successful careers and to raise families.

“I’m a proud dad of a daughter. And I’m going to ensure as governor that California’s daughters have the same opportunities as California’s sons.”

The deadline to register to vote before the Sept. 14 recall election is Monday. To assist new voters, Santa Barbara County elections offices will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Paper applications are available at most U.S. Post Offices or the Department of Motor Vehicles, or registration is available online at registertovote.ca.gov.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com