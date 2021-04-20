Recent spate of shootings further gun control talks

NEWS-PRESS FILE

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley

Shootings across the United States killed nine this weekend, stirring gun control conversations nationwide.

Sunday, a gunman opened fire at a bar in Kenosha, Wis.; a former sheriff’s deputy killed three in a domestic incident in Austin, Texas; and a young girl was shot outside a McDonalds in Chicago.

In Indianapolis, the site of a shooting at a FedEx warehouse Thursday, leaders are calling for stricter state gun control laws.

President Joe Biden referenced the Indianapolis shooting, among others, calling gun violence an “epidemic” in the country.

April 9, President Biden unveiled six executive orders tightening restrictions on guns.

“My overwhelming feeling when I wake up in the morning and read about the latest one is that Biden has made two very very reasonable requests of Congress,” Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley told the News-Press.

One of those requests is the expansion of “red flag” laws, which allows family members and law enforcement to petition to temporarily ban someone in crisis from possessing a gun.

California passed its red flag law, the Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, following a 2014 shooting in Isla Vista.

Ms. Dudley also mentioned the president’s fight against ghost guns, which are self-assembled, unregistered guns that are often untraced.

“We should do everything we can to lobby our congress people throughout the country to pass those two laws. Is it going to cure the gun violence epidemic, no. But is it going to make a difference, yes,” she said.

— Annelise Hanshaw