Recent visitor of UCSB lab tests positive for COVID-19

An employee of a private company who had accessed UCSB’s Nanofabrication facility in the Engineering Science Building for approved essential research on April 8 and 9 has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a memo released to the campus on Saturday.

While the employee did not show coronavirus symptoms until April 10, the university’s message is the latest in its effort to keep students and faculty informed of any changes to campus safety. At this time, UCSB has reassured the campus community that the risk of exposure from this isolated incident remains low.

The private company reported that the individual in question, who is not affiliated with UCSB, limited their activity to the Nanofabrication facility and has not been back to the university since April 9. After developing symptoms in the days that followed, the individual sought testing and will continue to self-quarantine as long as deemed necessary.

UCSB was also informed that the employee followed all of the Nanofabrication facility’s safety and health protocols while in the building. As a cleanroom facility, the Nanofabrication facility requires regular extensive cleanings and large air exchange volumes.

To further mitigate public health concerns, the building, which provides access to both campus and outside users, has also implemented strict social distancing and personal protection guidelines while in the facility.

Still, to maximize precaution, the building where the employee was working will be deep cleaned and all individuals who may have been working in the area at the same time are being contacted.

