Reception to honor mosaic artist

COURTESY PHOTO

Kathleen McCabe-Martin’s art is available at Flying Goat Cellars’ tasting room, where there will be reception for her on Feb. 17.

LOMPOC — Flying Goat Cellars will host a reception for mosaic artist Kathleen McCabe-Martin from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 17 at the cellars’ tasting room, 1520 E. Chestnut Court, Lompoc.

Ms. McCabe-Martin has been a mosaic artist for more than 20 years. She has studied with several mentors, and from 2008 to 2018, she attended mosaic schools in Ravenna, Italy; Rome; London; and Todos Santos, Mexico.

Her Mosaico de Vetro business is primarily a commission- and community projects-based enterprise.

— Dave Mason