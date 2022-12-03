Recipe for success

150-year-old recipe serves as foundation for pizzas at L’Antica Pizzeria

L’Antica Pizzeria makes its pizzas according to a recipe from 150 years ago using traditional Italian flour and ingredients.

By ARTHUR VON WIESENBERGER

L’Antica Pizzeria opened this month at 1031 State St.

Originally from Naples, the first U.S. restaurant opened in Hollywood.

The pizzas at the new Santa Barbara restaurant are made according to a recipe from 150 years ago, using traditional Italian flour and ingredients. Unlike many pizzas, these are soft with a blistered edge meant for folding.

And they’re heated in a wood-fired oven.

The pizzas vary from marinara to margherita, dia vola, capricciosa, bianca al tartufo, pesto, and arugula and prosciutto. Ingredients range from Sicilian oregano to truffle, mushroom, ham and cherry tomato.

L’Antica Pizzeria is at 1031 State St.

The pizzas are heated in a wood-fired oven.

There are more than a half dozen homemade pastas. They vary from spaghetti pomodoro to cacio e pepe, spaghetti nerano, tagliatelle al pesto and maccheroncini carbonara. The pappardelle genovese includes slow-cooked short rib, and linguine pescatora features linguine, calamari, shrimp, clam, mussel and cherry tomato bisque.

For alternatives to pizza or pasta, L’Antica Pizzeria offers branzino, which is seared Mediterranean sea bass with mixed sauteed veggies, and scaloppina, featuring jidori chicken, lemon, mashed potato and broccolini.

And the desserts include a tortino al cioccolato (chocolate lava cake), tiramisu and gelatos.

There are also salads, including a unique version of the Caesar salad from a family recipe. The other salads are argumi (arugula, orange, fennel, grapefruit and citrus dressing) and barbabietole (heirloom beets, greens, goat cheese, hazelnut and balsamic vinaigrette).

And L’Antica Pizzeria offers a variety of antipasti, which features ingredients such as deep-fried zucchini flowers filled with ricotta cheese, deep-fried calamari and braised Spanish octopus.

