Recognizing Cottage’s great care

I recently had the privilege of receiving care at the Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital in Santa Barbara.

Through my years in health care on the Central Coast, I was familiar with the hospital’s history of quality care. Until I personally faced the challenges as a rehab patient, I had no real insight to what built this reputation.

The entire staff within this organization seem to share the same vision and standards for outstanding patient care. From housekeeping to the rehabilitation physicians, everyone appeared to “walk the talk.”

There were many examples of mutual respect, teamwork and shared goals. I can assure you this formula for success is difficult to create and maintain in any organization.

Having had the experience of working within a similar “team” during my best years of nursing, I know it when I see it. This collaborative synergy delivers uniform excellence and the optimal outcome for each individual patient.

The Santa Barbara community needs to recognize this exceptional, rare and specialized teamwork.

With one patient at a time, the Cottage team restores individual strengths, identity and tangible hope for a quality life. They all deserve our thanks as they continue their stellar reputation for excellence in care delivery. With my sincere thanks to the entire team,

Deborah A. Schobel, RN, MN

USAF NC, Lt. Col., Ret.

Orcutt