Recommendations on 2020 propositions

Proposition 14. Vote NO. Whenever you see the word “bond,” think DEBT! Good research attracts investors. There is no need, therefore, for California taxpayers to keep footing the bill to fund another $5.5 billion in bonds for stem cell research.

Proposition 15. Vote NO. I would recommend a vote of “Hell No” if it were allowed. This bill will kill what is left of mom-and-pop, brick-and-mortar businesses that are dealing with competition from the internet and the COVID shutdown. Furthermore, while this ballot measure takes away the financial protections of the original Prop. 13 from commercial, retail, industrial and agricultural buildings and some ag crops including vineyards and orchards, the proponents have already stated they are coming after homeowners next!

Proposition 16. Vote NO. Only in California would we consider legalizing racial discrimination against some, to hypothetically cure it for others. This ballot measure would repeal Proposition 209, which prohibited the state from considering race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin in public employment, education or contracting.

Proposition 17. Vote NO. This ballot measure would allow felons who are still on parole to vote.

Proposition 18. Vote NO. This measure would allow 17-year-olds who will be 18 at the time of the next general election to vote in primaries and special elections.

Proposition 19. Vote NO. On the one hand, this proposition allows seniors to keep the benefits of Prop. 13 from one property to another. However, the tradeoff isn’t worth it because it also will increase property assessments on certain property following intergenerational transfers, including family farms, where beneficiaries do not reside on the property.

Proposition 20. Vote YES. This important proposition reverses two of the worst previous propositions in the history of this state, namely Propositions 47 and 57, which downgraded numerous violent felonies down to misdemeanors.

Proposition 21. Vote NO. This rent control proposition will completely decimate the rental market by dissuading new rental property construction and discouraging homeowners to rent their property.

Proposition 22. Vote YES. This bill repeals parts of AB 5, the horrific bill that wiped out 1 million jobs in the gig economy, specifically, in this case, drivers for services such as Lyft and Uber. I only wish this bill would repeal AB5 in its entirety.

Proposition 23. Vote NO. This bill is another attempt by unions to destroy this vital medical sector because they couldn’t get the workforce to unionize! It will drive up costs and/or put some dialysis clinics out of business altogether.

Proposition 24. Vote NO. This is another example of piling on to small businesses. California already has a consumer privacy act on the books.

Proposition 25. Vote NO. This bill would use a computer assessment to determine whether somebody can be released from jail. The computer program has been proven to be biased. The bill proposes to eliminate the current method of determining cash bail by judges based on standard practices and the opinions of defense attorneys and prosecutors.