Recommendations on propositions

Another election is before us on Tuesday that will change the world. Dozens of candidates are running for office.

In California, buried in the ballot are seven propositions that may have a bigger impact than the candidates, depending on which issues are important to you. All of the propositions are listed at the secretary of state’s website, sos.ca.gov.

Each proposition is reviewed with my comments and some recommendations.

PROPOSITION 1

Abortion Definition Change.

The existing law, the Reproductive Privacy Act, declares that every individual possesses a fundamental right of privacy with respect to personal reproductive decisions and prohibits the state from denying or interfering with a person’s right to choose or obtain an abortion before viability of the fetus, or when the abortion is necessary to protect the life or health of the person.

This measure, Proposition 1, would amend the California Constitution to prohibit the state from denying or interfering with an individual’s reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives.

This would allow abortion at any time. It’s far too permissive. It needs more control of abortion than permitter by this change.

A “yes” vote majority will approve the change offered in Proposition 1. A “no” vote will leave the present state law unchanged. My vote is NO!

PROPOSITION 26

Legalizing Online Gaming and Sport Betting.

Presently, sports betting is illegal in California, but it’s legal federally.

Most sports betting in California is done illegally and costs the state millions in lost revenue. Four California Indian tribes have petitioned the state to legalize sports betting by keeping it in the confines of the present casinos and horse racing parlors in California. All betting would be for age 21 or older and would be limited to the in-person betting in these facilities.

A 10% tax is levied on sales, and 70% goes to the state general fund. The rest supports mental health and small tribes. Sports betting will become legal someday. This seems a reasonable approach now.

My vote is YES!

PROPOSITION 27

Allowing Online and Mobile Sports Wagering Outside Tribal Lands.

This proposition would legalize sports betting in California where it is presently illegal. All wagering would be outside the tribal facilities, 60 casinos and four race tracks.

A new statewide administration would be set up with funding from the state of California to establish this betting system.

It would be very hard to manage, control and police.

Phones and computers anywhere could be used as wagering tools. A 10% tax would be imposed on all betting actions and collected by the business. It could be used to pay off operation expenses, then sent to the gaming administration, where it would be used to pay down any debt and operation expenses. Little would be available, if, any to go to homelessness or to local tribes.

Proposition 27 would have a very expensive impact on the whole of California and be hard to control.

My vote is NO!

PROPOSITION 28

The Arts and Music in Schools Funding Guarantee and Accountability Act.

This proposition would require state funds be set aside to support instruction in the arts and music for disadvantaged students. This is a narrow-issue cause that ignores many needs in other professional or manual disciplines.

Vote NO!

PROPOSITION 29

Protect The Lives of Dialysis Patients Act.

This act brings the private chronic dialysis clinics under the control of the California Department of Public Health. It ensures that out-patient kidney dialysis clinics provide quality and affordable patient care to people suffering from end-stage renal disease.

Private chronic kidney dialysis clinics must be staffed with professional medical personnel on site or remotely when in operation. Disclosure of ownership and operating personnel are required reports to the state. The cost of this act is to be borne by the private clinics and not by the state. Exemptions can be applied for if needed by the clinics. This act will increase the cost of operating these clinics but will improve safety.

VOTE YES.

PROPOSITION 30

Clean Cars and Clean Air Act.

This act sets up a trust fund separate from the state budget to collect funds to promote the development of electric cars, vehicles, charging stations, low cost housing and wild fire control. State law would impose a tax of 1.75% on personal income in excess of $2 million to use for these purposes.

Not mentioned is where the new power will come to support this emission-free development.

This act may be unconstitutional. It is a radical environmentalist dream. Transportation choice would be eliminated by excluding fossil fuel vehicles.

VOTE NO!

PROPOSITION 31

Flavored Tobacco Products.

This bill would prohibit a tobacco retailer, from selling to, anyone under 21 years of age, a flavored tobacco product or a tobacco product flavor enhancer, or flavored shisha products, for hookahs.

VOTE YES.

Justin M. Ruhge

Lompoc