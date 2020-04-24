Record high temperature continues in Santa Barbara

Boats go sailing off West Beach as seen from Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara on Thursday, April 23, 2020. (Kenneth Song/News-Press)

Thursday evening once again saw Santa Barbara reach a record high temperature mark.

A high-temperature record of 92 degrees was recorded at the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport on April 23, smashing the previous record of 82 degrees set back in 1995.

The breaking of the record was not shocking as the National Weather Service forecast Santa Barbara would do so, however, it was five degrees hotter than expected.

According to Lisa Phillips, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Oxnard, the sudden rise in temperature, similar to Wednesday’s conditions, was attributed to winds blowing from the north.

At around 4 p.m., the temperature was just 80 degrees with winds coming from the west. Once winds came from up north, the temperature rose to 91 degrees and eventually 92 degrees.

The northerly winds were from 18 to 21 mph with gusts as high as 28 mph, according to Ms. Phillips.

Today could also end up being a temperature-high record, as the current forecast calls for a high of 88 degrees. The previous record is 87 degrees.

As a result, there is still a heat advisory in effect from 11 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday.

There is also a high wind warning in effect until 9 a.m. Friday. According to the National Weather Service, north winds of 25 to 40 mph are expected with gusts up to 65 mph. Isolated gusts of up to 75 mph could also occur in foothill locations like Montecito Hills.

