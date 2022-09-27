Record-setting day for SBCC in 12-touchdown shutout against LA Southwest

The SBCC football team found the end zone on each of its first 12 offensive possessions hosting LA Southwest on Saturday, setting a new all-time record for points in an 86-0 blowout.

With their third consecutive victory, the Vaqueros improved to 3-1 while the Cougars fell to 0-4.

“The number one thing was not what the score was, not who we were playing, it was just taking care of ourselves and playing for four quarters,” head coach Craig Moropoulos said. “Whoever’s in there, stay focused, play hard, focus on all three phases of the game, and that’s why I was really pleased with it. We really played well all four quarters and that’s what the key was.”

Santa Barbara had eight different touchdown scorers and seven rushing touchdowns – two more program records – while setting season-highs in scrimmage yards (405), rushing yards (292), sacks (7) and first downs (22).

After an LA three-and-out to start the game, the Vaqueros’ first offensive play was a sign of things to come. A trick play put the ball in the hands of wide receiver Damare Ward, who threw to a wide open Chase Wells for a 26-yard score. On the next drive, sophomore running back Brandon Smith carried twice, first for 18 yards and then for a 36-yard touchdown.

Smith went on to finish with 109 rushing yards on just eight carries (13.6 Y/R) and two touchdowns. It was his second straight 100-yard game on the ground.

As a team, SBCC averaged 8.6 yards per carry. Prince Borten was the other Vaquero with two rushing TDs, while Mekhi Norfleet, Uriel Loza, Cameron Woolsey, Kayden Chan and Trenton Luera all ran it in once.

The Vaquero defense held LA to just 11 yards of offense, forced four turnovers and one safety. Defensive lineman Caleb McNeill-Tyler had a standout day with 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

In terms of dominance, SBCC’s special teams were no different. Defensive back Terrance Biser-Coleman took a first half punt back 65 yards for a touchdown and ran the second half’s opening kickoff 72 yards for his second of the day. Kicker Joe Bowman was a perfect 12-for-12 on extra points.

“The fact of the matter is, we play hard no matter what. No matter who we’re playing, we don’t play any different and we don’t play down to an opponent,” said Moropoulos. “We play hard no matter what, especially in special teams. Getting all those different guys to touch the ball today and have success was important for us.”

Just getting all those guys to touch the ball and have success was important for us. Because we’re not looking ahead, but we’re saying hey let’s make sure we come out of this game with a much better feeling than we did last week, playing for all four quarters,

The only time the Vaqueros didn’t score was on their final possession, when they took knees to run the clock out before punting it away as time expired.

SBCC will have a greater challenge next Saturday, Oct. 1 playing on the road against a Glendale team averaging 34.3 points per game.

“Glendale is a very good team and will probably be the best team we’ve played so far,” Moropoulos concluded. “We’ve got to get focused, have a great week in practice, get some guys healthy and get ready to play one heck of a game.”

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

email: sports@newspress.com