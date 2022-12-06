Records fall in Westmont women’s swimming’s final Fall meet

In the final meet of 2022, Westmont Women’s Swimming hosted Azusa Pacific in a dual meet on Saturday. The Cougars won the meet 151-90.

“It’s definitely a challenging meet for us being a smaller roster and coming off a taper meet and week off of training during thanksgiving,” said Westmont’s head coach Jill Jones Lin. “The team was tired but still managed to pull off some good swims.

“Bailey Lemmon suited up for her races since she was sick during the La Verne Winter Invitational and couldn’t swim. She won two individual events and beat her school record in the 50 yard butterfly.”

Lemmon posted a time of 26.17 in the butterfly, beating her previous school record by 0.48 seconds. She won the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 25.12, which meets the NAIA Championship provisional qualifying time. At the end of the meet, leading off the 200 freestyle relay, Lemmon posted a time of 25.15 in the same distance.

“Ella Chaisson had a great 100 yard individual medley, swimming a lifetime best time and school record,” pointed out Jones Lin.

Chaisson’s time of 1:02.54 was 0.81 faster than her previous record set at the Azusa Pacific-Westmont meet a year ago.

“Daisy Marquardt swam the 1000 yard freestyle for the first time and came in second,” noted Jones Lin. “It was a pretty good race for her, having no experience in the distance races.”

Marquardt posted a time of 11:44.19 in the 40-length event.

“We have a few more weeks before finals, then a short break before winter training,” observed Jones Lin. “The season goes quick after this, so I’m hoping we can hone in on areas to improve and aggressively improve them.”

The Warriors will next compete in the pool on Saturday, Jan. 14, when they host The Master’s and Simpson in a tri-meet.

Ron Smith is the sports information director at Westmont College.

