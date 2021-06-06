Recreational classes in Lompoc

The Lompoc Recreational Division has opened registration for two summer classes, one of which is offered in-person.

Starting Monday, the Lompoc Recreational Division will offer a dance fitness class throughout June at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center, 1120 W Ocean Ave.

The Lompoc class, which is for adults, will take place 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through June 30.

Cost is $35 for Lompoc residents and $42 for nonresidents.

In addition to this in-person class, Lompoc Recreational will offer a virtual Qigong Self-Care class series that will run from June 24 to July 29.

Class participants will complete a creative activity during each session, followed by a time of guided meditation and reflection.

In addition, Barbra Hannelore, a self-care mentor with training as a coach and expressive arts facilitator, will provide health tips during a few of the sessions.

The class will take place via Zoom on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost for six sessions is $90 for Lompoc residents and $108 for nonresidents. Adults are invited to participate.

To register for either of these class sessions, visit apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation, call the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100 or visit the recreation center at 125 W. Walnut Ave., Lompoc.

