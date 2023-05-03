Recruitment reception set for May 18 for SBMA docents

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Museum of Art is reminding the community that its docent program is a rewarding way to learn and have fun.

A recruitment reception will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. May 18 at the museum, 1130 State St., Santa Barbara.

Volunteer docents engage with visitors of all ages through guided tours to make works of art accessible to everyone. An art background is not required.

Diverse applicants with an interest in learning about art, working with students and facilitating positive museum experiences for visitors are encouraged to apply.

In addition to touring, docents enjoy an extensive program of continuing education provided by curators and local experts.

The year-long training course begins each September.

For more information or to attend, visit www.sbma.net/docent or contact education@sbma.net.

— Marilyn McMahon