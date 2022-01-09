Recruitment under way for Beautify Goleta

COURTESY PHOTO

The city of Goleta invites people to be part of Beautify Goleta. From left are staff members of the Goleta Environmental Services Division: from left, Mary Graham, Melissa Nelson and Dan Rowell.

GOLETA — The City of Goleta is putting together its first city-wide Beautify Goleta Team and is looking for more neighborhood captains and volunteers.

Interested persons can learn more by watching a video in English or Spanish and can sign up at www.cityofgoleta.org/beautifygoleta.

Beautify Goleta originally started as a way to help residents clean their homes and yards with free bulky items collections. Starting this spring, it is expanding to a community cleanup program that will also host Saturday morning cleanup events every other month in neighborhoods throughout the city. The cleanup events can be tailored for each neighborhood to fit what that area needs.

Neighborhood captains will take the lead on cleanup events around town. They will help coordinate, organize and run their local cleanups and can be individuals, organizations or community groups.

Later this month, the city will hold its first neighborhood captains meeting to review the captains’ packet instructions, coordinate logistics and brainstorm ideas to make this program successful.

— Marilyn McMahon